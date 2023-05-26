2023 is the year of concerts in Chicago -- and it begins with Taylor Swift taking over Soldier Field for a three-night residency the first weekend in June.
But Swifties won't be the only ones taking over music venues in and around Chicago this summer.
From the 1970s to the 2010s and beyond, here's the full list of more than 70 big musical acts set to come through the United Center, Tinley Park, Northerly Island, Wrigley Field and more.
Janet Jackson with Ludacris
When: May 27
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Taylor Swift with OWENN, girl in red, MUNA and Gracie Abrams
When: June 2, 3, 4
Where: Soldier Field
Barenaked Ladies
When: June 6
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Dead & Company
When: June 9, 10
Where: Wrigley Field
The Cure
When: June 10
Where: United Center
Nickelback
When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
3 Doors Down
When: June 17
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent
When: June 21
Where: Wrigley Field
Stevie Nicks
When: June 23
Where: United Center
Young the Giant with Milk Chance
When: June 23
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Morgan Wallen With Hardy and Parker McCollum
When: June 22, 23
Where: Wrigley Field
Note: Wallen has canceled six-weeks worth of shows due to a vocal chord injury. It remains unclear whether or not Wallen's Wrigley show will go on as scheduled.
TLC & Shaggy
When: June 23
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage
When: June 27
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Anita Baker with Babyface
When: June 30
Where: United Center
Shania Twain
When: July 1
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When: July 2
Where: Allstate Arena
Drake, with 21 Savage
When: July 5, 6
Where: The United Center
Dave Matthews Band
When: July 7, 8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Dierks Bentley
When: July 8
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Niall Horan
When: July 9
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.
When: July 13, 14, 15, 16
Yellowcard
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
When: July 16
Avenged Sevenfold With Alexisonfire
When: July 18
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Alicia Keys
When: July 18
Where: United Center
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
When: July 21
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Foreigner & Loverboy
When: July 22
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Beyoncé
When: July 22, 23
Where: Soldier Field
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime
When: July 28
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thomas Rhett
When: July 28
Where: United Center
Ed Sheeran
When: July 29
Where: Soldier Field
Brett Michaels
When: July 29
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Incubus
When: July 30
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Beck and Phoenix
When: Aug. 1
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Boy George & Culture Club
When: Aug. 3
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Gov't Mule
When: Aug. 4
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
When: Aug. 5
Where: United Center
Mudvayne
When: Aug. 5
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers
When: Aug. 6
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Madonna
When: Aug. 9
Where: United Center
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
When: Aug. 9, 11
Where: Wrigley Field
Godsmack and Staind
When: Aug. 10
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
P!NK with Grouplove
When: Aug. 12
Where: Wrigley Field
Erich Church & Cody Jinks
When: Aug. 12
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Sam Smith
When: Aug.15
Where: United Center
Pepe Aguilar
When: Aug. 18, 19
Where: Allstate Arena
Nickleback
When: Aug. 18
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Chance the Rapper
When: Aug. 19
Where: The United Center
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ To
When: Aug. 19
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Guns N' Roses
When: Aug. 24
Where: Wrigley Field
Lil Baby, with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla and Others
When: Aug. 24
Where: United Center
The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
When: Aug. 26
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C.
When: Aug. 27
Where: United Center
Modest Mouse and Pixies With Cat Power
When: Aug. 30
Where: Salt Shed Outdoors
Disturbed
When: Aug. 30
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
aespa
When: Aug. 30
Where: Rosemont Theatre
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
When: Sept. 1
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Duran Duran
When: Sept. 1
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Cigarettes After Sex
When: Sept. 1, 2
Where: The Salt Shed
Pearl Jam
When: Sept. 5, 7
Where: United Center
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver
When: Sept. 9
Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park
Hozier with Madison Cunningham
When: Sept.12
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aerosmith
When: Sept. 15
Where: United Center
Peter Gabriel
When: Sept. 30
Where: United Center
Luis Miguel
When: Oct. 4, 5
Where: Allstate Arena
Wu Tang Clan & Nas
When: Oct. 8
Where: United Center
SZA
When: Oct. 10
Where: United Center
John Mayer
When: Oct. 18 (fall date added to spring tour)
Where: United Center
Queen + Adam Lambert
When: Oct. 30, 31
Where: United Center
Depeche Mode
When: Nov. 13
Where: United Center