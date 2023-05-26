2023 is the year of concerts in Chicago -- and it begins with Taylor Swift taking over Soldier Field for a three-night residency the first weekend in June.

But Swifties won't be the only ones taking over music venues in and around Chicago this summer.

From the 1970s to the 2010s and beyond, here's the full list of more than 70 big musical acts set to come through the United Center, Tinley Park, Northerly Island, Wrigley Field and more.

Janet Jackson with Ludacris

When: May 27

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Taylor Swift with OWENN, girl in red, MUNA and Gracie Abrams

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Soldier Field

Barenaked Ladies

When: June 6

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Dead & Company

When: June 9, 10

Where: Wrigley Field

The Cure

When: June 10

Where: United Center

Nickelback

When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

3 Doors Down

When: June 17

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Stevie Nicks

When: June 23

Where: United Center

Young the Giant with Milk Chance

When: June 23

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Morgan Wallen With Hardy and Parker McCollum

When: June 22, 23

Where: Wrigley Field

Note: Wallen has canceled six-weeks worth of shows due to a vocal chord injury. It remains unclear whether or not Wallen's Wrigley show will go on as scheduled.

TLC & Shaggy

When: June 23

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Noel Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage

When: June 27

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Anita Baker with Babyface

When: June 30

Where: United Center

Shania Twain

When: July 1

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Drake, with 21 Savage

When: July 5, 6

Where: The United Center

Dave Matthews Band

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Dierks Bentley

When: July 8

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Niall Horan

When: July 9

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Yellowcard

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

When: July 16

Avenged Sevenfold With Alexisonfire

When: July 18

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Alicia Keys

When: July 18

Where: United Center

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort

When: July 21

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Foreigner & Loverboy

When: July 22

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Beyoncé

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime

When: July 28

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thomas Rhett

When: July 28

Where: United Center

Ed Sheeran

When: July 29

Where: Soldier Field

Brett Michaels

When: July 29

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Incubus

When: July 30

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Beck and Phoenix

When: Aug. 1

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Boy George & Culture Club

When: Aug. 3

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Gov't Mule

When: Aug. 4

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

When: Aug. 5

Where: United Center

Mudvayne

When: Aug. 5

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers

When: Aug. 6

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Madonna

When: Aug. 9

Where: United Center

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

When: Aug. 9, 11

Where: Wrigley Field

Godsmack and Staind

When: Aug. 10

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

P!NK with Grouplove

When: Aug. 12

Where: Wrigley Field

Erich Church & Cody Jinks

When: Aug. 12

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Sam Smith

When: Aug.15

Where: United Center

Pepe Aguilar

When: Aug. 18, 19

Where: Allstate Arena

Nickleback

When: Aug. 18

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Chance the Rapper

When: Aug. 19

Where: The United Center

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ To

When: Aug. 19

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Guns N' Roses

When: Aug. 24

Where: Wrigley Field

Lil Baby, with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla and Others

When: Aug. 24

Where: United Center

The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

When: Aug. 26

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C.

When: Aug. 27

Where: United Center

Modest Mouse and Pixies With Cat Power

When: Aug. 30

Where: Salt Shed Outdoors

Disturbed

When: Aug. 30

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

aespa

When: Aug. 30

Where: Rosemont Theatre

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

When: Sept. 1

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Duran Duran

When: Sept. 1

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Cigarettes After Sex

When: Sept. 1, 2

Where: The Salt Shed

Pearl Jam

When: Sept. 5, 7

Where: United Center

Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & Dee Jay Silver

When: Sept. 9

Where: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Hozier with Madison Cunningham

When: Sept.12

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aerosmith

When: Sept. 15

Where: United Center

Peter Gabriel

When: Sept. 30

Where: United Center

Luis Miguel

When: Oct. 4, 5

Where: Allstate Arena

Wu Tang Clan & Nas

When: Oct. 8

Where: United Center

SZA

When: Oct. 10

Where: United Center

John Mayer

When: Oct. 18 (fall date added to spring tour)

Where: United Center

Queen + Adam Lambert

When: Oct. 30, 31

Where: United Center

Depeche Mode

When: Nov. 13

Where: United Center