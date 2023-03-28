From Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, Here's Soldier Field's 2023 Concert Lineup

Summer 2023 is concert season in the Windy City.

A number of artists are announcing tour dates in Chicago, and Soldier Field is among the most popular venues for the biggest stars.

We've rounded up a list of musicians coming to the lakefront stadium this year.

Luke Combs

The country star's World Tour is coming to Chicago and features special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

When: May 6 at 5:45 p.m. CST

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Taylor Swift

The popstar is embarking on her Eras Tour and will be joined by OWENN, girl in red, MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour will hit North America and Europe starting in May.

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.

Ed Sheeran

The English singer-songwriter's + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) kicks off this year, and features performances by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.

When: July 29 at 6pm CST

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

To learn more about concerts at Soldier Field, view their website.