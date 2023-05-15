Head's up, Chicago: Taylor Swift will be here before you know it.

And if Swift's recent "The Eras Tour" stops in Nashville and Philadelphia are any indication, the musician's three, sold-out nights in Chicago are expected to deliver.

Swift's three-night Soldier Field residency takes place June 2, 3 and 4. Friday and Saturday, girl in red and OWENN are set to open for Swift. Sunday, MUNA and Gracie Abrams is the scheduled opener, Swift's tour announcement says.

And although tickets for the show are no longer on sale, the city has already begun to cater to Swifties ahead of the big event.

Replay Lincoln Park has announced plans for a new Swift-themed pop-up event that will run through the star's upcoming performances in Chicago. The best part? Some lucky fans will have a shot at snagging tickets to the high-priced sold-out performances.

The bar, located at 2833 North Sheffield Avenue, will host the "Tay Tay Partay" pop-up starting Friday and continuing through June 4.

The pop-up will transform the bar into a series of Instagrammable moments dedicated to the Eras of Swift, while offering themed shots and cocktails, along with a raffle for a chance to win a pair of tickets. And of course the only music playing will be Swift's.

The bar encourages fans to dress in their best Taylor-inspired outfits for an Enchanted night out.

The pop-up will also feature a number of special events, including a Taylor Swift Cocktail Hour featuring $5 shots, a dance party that will include the coveted ticket raffle, a bingo night and even a Taylor Trivia. Swifties will want to keep an eye out for all the hidden Easter eggs.

Reservations are free and can be made here.