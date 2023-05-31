Although Soldier Field is the smallest NFL stadium in the nation, it still holds more than 60,000 fans. And with three, sold-out Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" shows coming up at the current home of the Chicago Bears, its a venue that brings with it a big challenge to get in and out of.

Whether you're a Swiftie attending the show, are on drop-off or pick-up duty, or just planning to spend time downtown this weekend, here's your transportation guide to navigating the Museum Campus Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Parking

Each night of the Swift show, the gates open at 4:30 p.m. But merchandise outside the stadium will be available beginning at noon, and parking lots will open at 2 p.m. each day.

This brings us to our first option: Driving and parking. However, if you haven't already bought a parking pass for the shows ahead of time, you're out of luck. "Parking lots are currently sold out from the advance sales of parking," Soldier Field says.

If you do have a parking pass, great! Getting in is no problem, as everyone trickles in at their own time. But beware: with 63,500 guests at each show, getting out could be time consuming.

There are other parking lots nearby, too.

You can reserve parking spots in McCormick Place Lot B as well as Millennium and South Grant Park garages, with the Millennium Park Garage offering a shuttle to and from the stadium. The shuttle will operate at lower Randolph, and pick fans up at the Metra 18th stairs between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Grant Park South, Grant Park North and Millennium Lakeside Garages won't be offering shuttle service,

Rideshare Drop-Off, Pick-Up

Another option: Catching a taxi, a rideshare (think Uber or Lyft), or getting dropped off and picked up by a parent, chaperone, friend or chauffer. But note that this option involves two different pick-up and different drop-off points that local traffic control personnel often keep tight grip on.

Drop-offs occur at a turn-around, at 18th Street West of Lake Shore Drive, and it's a brief walk into Soldier Field from there. However, due to heavy traffic, Soldier Field officials are mentioning the idea to drivers of dropping fans off at Columbus Drive or Michigan Avenue, and then having them walking to the museum campus.

For pick-up after the show, Swifties must make the trek north of the Stadium, to Columbus and Balbo.

"We encourage parents and chaperones to use this area in order to quickly reunite with family and friends," a release from Soldier Field's states. "Drivers may use the alphabetical signage markers to provide guests with identifiers. Stadium security and parking personnel will be present to provide a safe and organized operation."

If you are planning to rideshare, keep prices in mind. I spoke to a livery driver who confirmed to me that most rideshare services will be surge-pricing all three nights.

Public Transportation

Something else to keep in mind, no matter how you plan to get to the stadium: wear comfortable shoes.

You'll need footwear you can hike in if you are planning to take the CTA, which is the most wallet-friendly option to Solder Field, at $5 for 24-hours worth of rides.

The CTA Roosevelt stop -- where the Red, Orange and Green Lines converge -- is the closest CTA option, with a quarter mile walk to Soldier Field. Plus, CTA has added additional #130 and #146 buses and Red Line train service to and from Soldier Field, the stadium says.

The Metra Station, at Ogilvie and Union, is a longer walk, but many savvy suburban concert-goers experienced with events like Lollapalooza often catch a rideshare or a cab from Metra to get to the 18th street drop-off point. Metra Spokesperson Mike Gillis told NBC Chicago in an email "we are not currently planning any (service) changes, other than some longer trains."

Taylor Swift Shows Aren't The Only Event This Weekend

The Bank of America 13.1 Chicago half-marathon takes place Sunday morning in Garfield Park, on the city's West side. And while the race itself is away from the Lakefront, packet pickup is a two-day event in the South Loop neighborhood. Those runners and fitness enthusiasts will also be using the Roosevelt CTA station Saturday and Sunday to get their packets at Roosevelt Collection, located at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Just east of the museum campus at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Two Friends is scheduled to perform Friday. On the South Side, the White Sox will be in town all weekend, hosting the Detroit Tigers.

And for the thousands of other people in Chicago, it's just another summer weekend.