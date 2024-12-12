Organizers reveal secret hack for avoiding major crowds at Christkindlmarket

Christkindlmarket, Chicago's famous Christmas market, is one of the most popular holiday activities in the city, but if you're looking to avoid some of the big crowds, there's a hack organizers say could help.

While the event itself recommends coming on a weekday, particularly in the morning and afternoon hours, to avoid some of the larger crowds, there's also a feature on weekends that many may not know about. And it lets some attendees in before the event even opens.

Leila Schmidt, a manager with the market, told NBC Chicago's Matt Rodrigues that guests can book what is called a "Culture and Cheer Tour" in Chicago.

The tours allow guests in at 10:15 a.m., before the market opens at 11 a.m. It takes attendees on a tour with a German-speaking Christkindlmarket team member "for a behind-the-scenes journey through Daley Plaza before the market opens to the public."

"Stroll around as vendors set up for the day, even as the booths’ shutters may still be up, you’ll be the first to explore the market that day, gaining insights into vendors’ unique offerings, German holiday traditions, and the market’s rich 28-year history," the market's website states.

Tickets are $45, and come with a handful of treats, including one of the market's beloved mugs. Here's what it come with:

One 45-minute guided tour

One 2024 souvenir boot-shaped mug​

One hot chocolate voucher redeemable at vendor booths

One Bob's Belgian hot chocolate stix

One Christkindlmarket reusable tote bag with goodies like chocolate, tea, and more!

Secured seating inside one of the heated structures when the market opens to the public

Tickets are limited only to those 18 years of age and older, however.

Once inside the market, attendees will be able to stay inside as the market opens to purchase and continue exploring.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Here's what else to know about the market:

Where is the Christkindlmarket?

The popular, German-style Christmas markets opened for the season beginning Nov. 22, with one location in Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago, and one in suburban Aurora, at RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway.

How long is the Christkindlmarket open?

Both locations will remain open through Christmas Eve, with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The markets are set to remain open through Dec. 24.

Is the market free?

According to the website, both markets offer free admission. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase from dozens of vendors.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

Is the market cash-only?

Some vendors may only take cash, reports warned.

"Do note: A few of the food and drink vendors are cash only, so be sure to hit up an ATM before heading out to get your hot wine fix," Eater Chicago's Christkindlmarket Guide said.

Recent Yelp reviews also advised guests heading to the markets to expect to pay with bills.

"Most of the shops are cash only, especially the food stands," one review said. "There are ATMs around the festival, but to avoid those fees, bring a good amount with you."

A Christkindlmarket spokesperson told NBC Chicago payments depend on the vendor, with most Gluehewin and beer booths only accepting cash.

According to the website, more than 50 vendors are on site at the Daley Plaza market, and more than 60 vendors set up shop at the Aurora location. More information can be found here.