Chicago Christmas Market: The unexpected thing to bring with you to Christkindlmarkets

Christkindlmarket, Chicago's famous Christmas market, is officially open for the 2024 season, with one location in the city and one in the suburbs. But before you visit either one, you may want to stop at the bank.

The popular, German-style Christmas markets opened for the season beginning Nov. 22, with one location in Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago, and one in suburban Aurora, at RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway. Both locations will remain open through Christmas Eve, with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

According to the website, both markets offer free admission. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase from dozens of vendors.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

But beware: Some vendors may only take cash, reports warned.

"Do note: A few of the food and drink vendors are cash only, so be sure to hit up an ATM before heading out to get your hot wine fix," Eater Chicago's Christkindlmarket Guide said.

Recent Yelp reviews also advised guests heading to the markets to expect to pay with bills.

"Most of the shops are cash only, especially the food stands," one review said. "There are ATMs around the festival, but to avoid those fees, bring a good amount with you."

Christkindlmarket does not specific on their website what form of payments are accepted, and did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

According to the website, more than 50 vendors are on site at the Daley Plaza market, and more than 60 vendors set up shop at the Aurora location. More information can be found here.