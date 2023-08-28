Two women were wounded in a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday, but despite the shooting, play on the field continued.

Officials addressed the reasoning behind that decision Monday.

According to police, the shooting took place during the White Sox-Athletics game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen.

Police said only one of the women was hospitalized in fair condition while the other, the woman grazed in the abdomen, refused medical treatment.

In video released by the White Sox, a cluster of fans can be seen gathering around each other in the stands. A woman then appears to wave for help.

Meanwhile, several fans in the area surrounding the scene remain seated, seemingly unaware of the commotion around them.

The game carried on as scheduled, but a post-game concert featuring Vanilla Ice was ultimately canceled due to "technical difficulties."

So why was the stadium not evacuated during the shooting?

Police said it was largely "because initially, no one knew that anyone was shot."

"We didn't have an indication. No one flared up. No flare from a weapon. None of that. So we didn't know she was shot until the paramedics gave us the information that she was shot," Chicago's Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller said during an unrelated press conference Monday.

"We had reports of people being shot at, at Sox Park, but that wasn't confirmed. So, we allowed the game to continue not to create a panic," he added.

The White Sox said CPD has "complete authority" to determine "if anything id deemed to put public safety at risk."

"Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game," police said in a statement.

Chicago police noted that "at no time was it believed there was an active threat."

As for exactly how the shooting happened, details remain unclear, with an investigation still underway.

While the incident remains under investigation by both Chicago police and the Chicago White Sox, what exactly happened remains unclear.

"As I understand that, there wasn't a clear indication of where the shot actually came from. And again, it's under investigation still," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Waller said some theories are being dispelled.

"We're dispelling a lot of things. It coming from outside is something that we've almost completely dispelled, but we're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could have happened that way, but we're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we get. We're exploring."

White Sox officials told NBC Chicago that they are not sure where the bullets that struck two women at the game came from.

“We at this point had not had a gunshot report," Scott Reifert, the White Sox's Vice President of Communications said during a pregame interview Saturday.

White Sox VP of communications Scott Reifert answered questions from the media about a fan mysteriously being struck by a bullet with no reports of a gunshot on Friday

In a statement from the team, the Sox said the incident "did not involve an altercation of any kind."

"Ballpark video of the incident does not indicate any activity prior to the injuries," the team said.

"The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery," the statement added.