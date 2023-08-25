Shooting reported at Guaranteed Rate Field during White Sox game as '90s-themed concert canceled

A '90s-themed concert at Guaranteed Rate Field was canceled Friday night due to "technical difficulties," the scoreboard in center field announced following the White Sox' loss to the Athletics.

The cancellation comes amid reports of a potential shooting.

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled," the message read. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform after the game for those in attendance. Fans with on-field passes will be refunded.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to a police source, a shooting occurred inside the park at around 8:45 p.m. in which at least two people were struck. Neither individual was reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no further information available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

An earlier version of this story noted that Chicago police would provide an update on the shooting incident Friday evening. Police later confirmed there would not be a media update. More information is expected to become available Saturday.