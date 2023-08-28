What we know about Chicago White Sox game shooting as team releases video

Newly-released video from over the weekend showed what appeared to be the moment a shooting unfolded during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the footage raised questions for many as details on what exactly happened remain unclear.

The scene started around 7:20 p.m. Friday, with bullets leaving two women injured. The White Sox later canceled a post-game concert, citing "technical difficulties."

Here's a look at what we know happened so far:

What happened?

According to police, the shooting took place during the White Sox-Athletics game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen.

Police said only one of the women was hospitalized in fair condition while the other, the woman grazed in the abdomen, refused medical treatment.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

The post-game concert was ultimately canceled so police could have the lights on to investigate, White Sox officials confirmed.

"Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game," police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detective at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.

What does the video show?

In video released by the White Sox, a cluster of fans can be seen gathering around each other in the stands. A woman then appears to wave for help.

Meanwhile, several fans in the area surrounding the scene remain seated, seemingly unaware of the commotion around them.

How did the shooting happened?

Chicago police released a statement saying in part "at no time was it believed there was an active threat."

While the incident remains under investigation by both Chicago police and the Chicago White Sox, what exactly happened remains unclear.

"As I understand that, there wasn't a clear indication of where the shot actually came from. And again, it's under investigation still," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a press conference Monday.

Still, Chicago's Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller said some theories are being dispelled.

"We're dispelling a lot of things. It coming from outside is something that we've almost completely dispelled, but we're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could have happened that way, but we're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we get. We're exploring."

Gun expert and president of Safer USA Consulting Group David Lombardo said Saturday that it is possible for bullets to travel long distances.

“For instance, a 9mm bullet fired from a pistol can travel a mile," Lombardo said.

What does the team say?

White Sox officials told NBC Chicago that they are not sure where the bullets that struck two women at the game came from.

“We at this point had not had a gunshot report," Scott Reifert, the White Sox's Vice President of Communications said during a pregame interview Saturday.

White Sox VP of communications Scott Reifert answered questions from the media about a fan mysteriously being struck by a bullet with no reports of a gunshot on Friday

In a statement from the team, the Sox said the incident "did not involve an altercation of any kind."

"Ballpark video of the incident does not indicate any activity prior to the injuries," the team said.

"The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery," the statement read.

As for why the game was allowed to continue despite the shooting, police said that decision was largely "because initially, no one knew that anyone was shot."

"We didn't have an indication. No one flared up. No flare from a weapon. None of that. So we didn't know she was shot until the paramedics gave us the information that she was shot," Waller said.

"We had reports of people being shot at at Sox Park, but that wasn't confirmed. So, we allowed the game to continue not to create a panic," he added.

What did witnesses report?

“People were going in and out of the section like nothing happened," said Jennifer Yolich, who was a few rows away from the incident. She told NBC 5 reporter Courtney Sisk her friend found a bullet in her sweatshirt.

“It was stuck in the back of her hoodie, like how does that happen? It just flew," she said.

For Yolich, the strangest part was the lack of awareness to the incident.

“If someone got shot, I mean you should probably evacuate right? Nothing was done," Yolich said. "The fans didn’t know what happened, the staff didn’t know what happened, I’m sure the players didn’t know what happened. It kind of puts everyone at risk.”