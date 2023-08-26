White Sox, CPD still determining whether bullets that struck 2 fans during game were fired from

Chicago police and the White Sox are continuing to investigate after two fans were struck by gunfire during the third inning of Friday night's game against the Oakland Athletics.

White Sox officials told NBC Chicago that they are not sure if bullets that struck two women at the game came from inside or outside the ballpark.

“We at this point had not had a gunshot report," Scott Reifert, the White Sox's Vice President of Communications said during a pregame interview Saturday.

Gun expert and president of Safer USA Consulting Group David Lombardo said Saturday that it is possible for bullets to travel long distances.

“For instance, a 9mm bullet fired from a pistol can travel a mile," Lombardo said.

The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. Friday, with video released by the White Sox shows a seemingly normal crowd at the time of the incident.

However, the video also shows a small group of people appear to look down and wave for help. The rest of the crowd nearby didn't seem to notice, and the game didn't stop.

The concert after was canceled so police could have the lights on to investigate, White Sox officials confirmed.

“People were going in and out of the section like nothing happened," said Jennifer Yolich, who was a few rows away from the incident. She told NBC 5 reporter Courtney Sisk her friend found a bullet in her sweatshirt.

“It was stuck in the back of her hoodie, like how does that happen? It just flew," she said.

For Yolich, the strangest part was the lack of awareness to the incident.

“If someone got shot, I mean you should probably evacuate right? Nothing was done," Yolich said. "The fans didn’t know what happened, the staff didn’t know what happened, I’m sure the players didn’t know what happened. It kind of puts everyone at risk.”

Chicago police released a statement saying in part "at no time was it believed there was an active threat."

One woman, who was shot in the leg, went to the hospital and was listed in fair condition. The other woman was grazed in the abdomen and refused treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by both Chicago police and the Chicago White Sox.