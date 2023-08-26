New details emerge after 2 injured in shooting at White Sox game

Two people were shot while attending a Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night, with new details slowly emerging on the incident.

According to Chicago police, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire.

The 42-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition, while the 26-year-old refused medical attention, police said.

Chicago police immediately responded and coordinated with White Sox security. The department says that there was never an “active threat,” but did not provide further details on a potential motive or suspect.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the White Sox, the “incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” with security footage within the ballpark not indicating any disturbance that preceded the shooting.

The club also says it remains unclear whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time, and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.