Major road closures for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race in and around Grant Park are set to go into effect Thursday evening, according to the officials.

Multiple road closures have already gone into effect for the race, set to take place July 6 and 7. The 2024 course setup and breakdown is expected to take a total of 19 days, down from the 25 days the construction took in 2023.

"As the course and viewing structures are assembled and disassembled, City of Chicago and NASCAR officials are working to further minimize impacts of street closures, parking restrictions, reroutes, and traffic," a press release from the Chicago Office of Emergence Management and Communications said. "All businesses and residences will remain accessible during course set up, race weekend and the break-down."

OMEC described the street closures and parking restrictions going into effect beginning Thursday as "significant," with parts of heavily trafficked areas like Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive set to close to drivers.

By Monday, closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin, with full closures on the Drive taking place Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

The race has also shifted the timelines for the Taste of Chicago festival -- which typically takes place in July -- to September.

Below is a full list of the closures set to come:

'Significant' NASCAR Chicago Street Closures

Thursday, 6/27 at 7 p.m. - Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

- Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Friday, 6/28 at 8 a.m. - Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

- Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open). Friday, 6/28 at 7 p.m. - Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

- Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. Saturday, 6/29 at 8 p.m. - North and Southbound lane closures on Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo Dr.

- North and Southbound lane closures on Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo Dr. Monday, 7/1 at 1 a.m. - Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

- Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday, 7/1 at 9 p.m. - Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

- Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2. Tuesday, 7/2 at 6 a.m. - Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

- Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St. Thursday, 7/4 at 9 p.m. - Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

- Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Friday, 7/5 at 12:01 a.m. - Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Chicago Street Closures July 6, 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Reopening schedule

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. is set to reopen on Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with select streets gradually reopening following the conclusion of the event.

A priority will placed on reopening DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Street closures will remain in place until the track wall, fence and viewing structures are demobilized. All NASCAR-related demobilization activities are expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18.

Streets open with local access only

The following streets will remain open with local access only for residents, businesses and their employees, with sidewalks remaining open through the course's set-up and teardown processes.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Available alternate routes

The following alternate routes are available, though officials state additional streets may be closed by the City of Chicago "if deemed necessary":

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

What streets will remain open?

State Street

Dearborn Street

Clark Street

LaSalle Street

Wells Street

Franklin Street

Upper Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive

Randolph Street

Washington Street

Madison Street

Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue

18th Street

More information on this year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race can be found here.