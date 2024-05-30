Two iconic Chicago summer festivals won't be held on their typical dates this year due to other major events taking place.

The Chicago Air and Water Show, which typically takes place the third week of August, this year will be held Aug. 10 and 11, the city said. The event dates were moved due to the Democratic National Convention, taking place at Chicago's United Center Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

According to Chicago officials, more than two million people are expected to attend the Air and Water Show, with North Avenue Beach as its focal point.

This year, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be one of the coheadliners of the show, along with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and many others.

More military planes and ships will also participate in the fun, with free admission to all spectators.

Also moving dates for 2024 will be the Taste of Chicago.

The long-standing summer food festival, typically held in Grant Park around the Fourth of July holiday, is scheduled for Sept. 6 through 8 for 2024, according to the city. The event in 2023 was moved to September due to the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which closed dozens of streets in and around Grant Park for weeks.

The street race is set to return to Grant Park this year on July 6 and 7.