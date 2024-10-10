More drama in Dolton: Mayor Henyard files lawsuit about meeting outside of Village Hall

The drama continues in Dolton.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard is taking legal action for a meeting held outside of village hall earlier this week.

Henyard and two trustees are named in the lawsuit obtained by NBC 5.

They’re asking a judge to declare Dolton’s Village Hall as the primary place for conducting village business, and that meetings not held at village hall since Sept 3rd - be voided- as well as any ordinances passed.

On Monday, a majority of trustees, the village clerk and village administrator took part in a meeting at the park district. All are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

They mayor also held a meeting that night that was cancelled for lack of a quorum.

Trustee Jason House, who is mayor pro-tem, told NBC-5 the meeting was held at the park district due to ongoing capacity issues at village hall.

“The Attorney General gave us a binding opinion that meetings at village hall were not legal – they violate the Open Meetings Act, meaning there was not enough space for residents and others,” he said.

We have reached out to the attorney for the mayor and for the majority of trustees for comment.