Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and boyfriend given eviction notice: court docs

An eviction lawsuit has been filed against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, the embattled leader of the south suburban village who remains under federal investigation for alleged misuse of municipal funds.

NBC Chicago obtained a copy of an eviction notice filed Sept. 18 in Cook County Circuit Court naming Henyard and her boyfriend Kamal Woods, who is an employee of Thornton Township, where Henyard serves as supervisor.

Henyard and Woods are behind $3,350 in rent for their home along Harvard Street in Dolton -- plus an additional $50 each day and $2,400 on the beginning of the month. The couple was given five days to vacate -- or sign a new lease and pay all owed rent, documents revealed.

Henyard is at the center of several probes and lawsuits, with an ongoing federal grand jury investigation that began in November 2023 among them. In the newest twist, a Cook County judge ruled that recently appointed employees cannot work in Village Hall due to the appointments being made in violation of both the Illinois Municipal Code and Dolton Village Code.

Henyard recently appointed a new police chief, village attorney and village administrator without the consent of the Dolton Village Board. A temporary restraining order was issued against Henyard and the three appointees, ordering them not to come to Village Hall while allowing other personnel to continue their work as normal.