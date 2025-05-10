‘Who thought this was going to happen?': Pope Leo XIV's brother visits pontiff in Rome

The older brother of Pope Leo XIV, John Prevost, lives right here in the Chicago suburbs.

In fact, NBC Chicago learned the now-pope's mail still gets delivered to his brother's New Lenox address.

Shortly after hearing the news on Thursday, Prevost hopped on a plane to Rome, hoping to see his brother. Now the pope is a globally recognized name, but to Prevost, it's still just Rob.

Prevost said he spoke to the pope briefly on the phone Friday.

"I told him we were coming. He said, 'oh, ok'," Prevost said.

NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern caught up with Prevost on the ground in Rome Saturday morning. He said he is still trying to process his brother's new appointment, and all that comes with one of the most important roles in the world.

“It’s surreal. I don’t know that it’s really hit me yet. I’ve been doing a lot of this, the press has been on the front lawn," Prevost said.

This is Prevost's fifth visit to Rome. His brother was working in Rome prior to Thursday's historic election. But for Prevost, this visit feels different.

“I think that the country, that the world has to be praying for him. The Holy Spirit did its part getting him to this position, because who thought this was going to happen?" Prevost said.

What do the two brothers do after becoming some of the most famous faces in the world right now?

Prevost said they're traveling somewhere special.

“We’re waiting to see, we’re supposed to have lunch, we’re supposed to go somewhere. We get to travel with the pope to some special place, and we’ll just figure it out," Prevost said.

So, what about the pope's chosen papal name? Pope Leo addressed the choice, saying it was a nod to the industrial revolution, and a second revolution we're experiencing, with heightened artificial intelligence technology.

The pope said he will be leading people through the challenges come with the times we're living through.