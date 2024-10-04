Dolton

Judge denies attorney's request to hold Dolton mayor in contempt of court

By Regina Waldroup

NBC Universal, Inc.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A Cook County judge denied an attorney's request to hold Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and newly-appointed Police Chief Ronnie Burge Sr. in contempt of court, leaving a temporary restraining order in effect.

The attorney, representing multiple trustees on the Dolton Village Board, alleged that Henyard ignored the temporary restraining order that prevents recently-appointed officials from taking office.

Henyard's appointments were not approved by Dolton trustees.

The temporary restraining order originally issued remains in effect, meaning Henyard's appointees are still unable to take office.

The attorney representing the majority of Dolton trustees said Burge is not following the restraining order, alleging he refused to turn over his keys, badge and uniform to the village's police department.

The lawsuit also alleges that Henyard is interfering with the duties of Keith Freeman, Dolton's current Village Administrator.

Henyard is at the center of several probes and lawsuits, with an ongoing federal grand jury investigation that began in November 2023 among them. In the newest twist, a Cook County judge ruled that recently appointed employees cannot work in Village Hall due to the appointments being made in violation of both the Illinois Municipal Code and Dolton Village Code.

The next status hearing on the matter is slated for 11 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Dolton
