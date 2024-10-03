Attorney asking for Dolton mayor to be held in contempt of court

An attorney is asking for scandal-plagued mayor Tiffany Henyard to be held in contempt of court as village trustees allege she is not following a temporary restraining order issued last week.

A Cook Count judge granted the order, preventing three people Henyard recently appointed from taking office. That includes Ronnie Burge Sr, whom she appointed as police chief. The appointments were not approved by trustees.

"They are not following the judge's orders," said Burt Odelson, the attorney for the majority of village trustees.

The petition said Burge has refused to turn over his keys to the police department, his department issued uniform and his badge. It also said that the Henyard is interfering with current village administrator, Keith Freeman’s duties.

Henyard is the center of a number of probes and lawsuits. A federal grand jury has been conducting a criminal investigation into her since November of last year.

A hearing regarding the matter is slated for Thursday morning.