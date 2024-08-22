Mobile unit created by Ella French's mom supports Chicago police during DNC

As Chicago braces for another night of protests on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, a mobile unit fully stocked with water, snacks and support items will be deployed Thursday evening to help police officers on the ground -- all in memory of a fallen Chicago police officer.

"I've received so much support from Ella's Chicago Police Department family and personally, for me, this is a way to pay it forward," said Elizabeth French, mother of Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2021.

French, along with two CPD members, started Light the Line in Ella French's memory.

"I'm hoping she's proud I was so proud of her," she said. "I'm trying to do things in my life that I know will make her proud of me, and this is one of them."

Volunteers have been out since Sunday with the mobile unit, making several stops to reach as many officers as they can.

"I gave 27 years to the city as police officer, so I've seen a lot of stuff over the years and I know how it feels," said retired Chicago Police Sgt. Lee Bielecki. "That’s why I give back."

Bielecki also volunteers with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and serves as a member of CPD's Employee Assistance Program as a peer support member.

"The officers [are] out there doing the best they can under circumstances," he said. "They got days off cancelled, 12-hour shifts, family interferences. People have to realize being a police officer is a job as well as a profession."

All the items were donated by people and businesses in the community. French told NBC Chicago the officers are so appreciative.

"It's just complete hugs and thank you, although I think the thank you's are backwards and we should be thanking them for all they're doing," said French.

The organization hopes to expand and add to its mobile unit one day.

"We'd love to do some modifications to this one. We'd actually like to add little bathrooms, charging stations," she said. "Everybody can't be everywhere at once; we'd love to have more than one vehicle."

French is on a mission to make a difference and couldn't thank people in the community enough for helping her every step of the way.

"The saying that it takes a village absolutely applies," she said. "We can't do this without all the people that are supporting us."

The mobile unit will be out again Thursday evening. Around 100 people have reached out to volunteer their time or donated items. Click here if you would like to get involved.