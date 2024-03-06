Ella French

Man found guilty of shooting, killing Chicago police officer Ella French in 2021

Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during an Aug. 2021 stop on the city’s South Side

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021.

Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during an Aug. 2021 stop on the city’s South Side.

Morgan was expected to appear next in court April 8. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

French, 29, was slain and Yanez was wounded after they stopped an SUV with expired tags.

An email seeking comment was sent to Morgan’s public defender. The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty in October to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice.

A third man, Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last December after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge for making an illegal straw purchase of the handgun used to kill French.

Ella French 9 hours ago

State's Attorney Foxx ‘gratified' after conviction in slaying of Ella French

Ella French Feb 29

Video showing rescue of CPD Officer Carlos Yanez played in court during French trial

Chicago Police Feb 28

Partner of slain CPD officer Ella French takes stand in accused killer's trial

This article tagged under:

Ella French
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us