Chicago's Cinco De Mayo parade canceled due to ‘gang violence,' officials say

Chicago’s annual Cinco De Mayo parade was abruptly halted and canceled Sunday amid reports of gang-related violence near the route, according to Chicago police.

Police made the announcement Sunday afternoon shortly after the parade had been scheduled to get underway. Citing an “abundance of caution,” officials said that the parade was canceled following reports of large-scale fights in the area.

The decision was made “in agreement between CPD’s 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers following gang violence in the area,” according to a statement from Chicago police.

According to authorities, multiple arrests were made, including several for weapons possession and other charges, and officers are continuing to work to clear the parade route.

The parade was set to start near Cermak and Damen, working its way through the Lower West Side and into Little Village.

Paradegoers are being asked to return home as officers work to process the scene.

No further details were immediately available.