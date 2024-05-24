Official trailer for season 3 of ‘The Bear' released just over a month before premiere date

The premiere date of the third season the critically acclaimed Chicago-based show "The Bear" is just over a month away, and fans of the hit FX show may now have a better idea of what to look forward to now.

An official trailer for the upcoming season was released Friday, offering a preview into the next step inside a tumultuous Chicago institution.

The show's third season will begin airing on June 27, which was initially announced in a video teaser posted by one of the show's lead actors, Jeremy Allen White, earlier this month.

The teaser shows White's character, Carmy, alone in the kitchen in the middle of the night, looking into a camera gives a view of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

The announcement for the new season came just over a month after filming for the show was done in Chicago, with work taking place in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.