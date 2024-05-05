Person dies after falling from stands at Ohio State University graduation

One person died on Sunday afternoon after falling from the stands at Ohio State University's football stadium during spring commencement.

WCMH, the NBC affiliate in Columbus, reported that a university spokesperson confirmed one person fell from the stands of Ohio Stadium during graduation. As of Sunday afternoon, police and emergency responders remained on scene.

Counseling and additional resources will be made available to those affected, university officials said. The incident didn't impact the graduation ceremony, which had ended by 3 p.m.