Meet Boone: The adorable Chicago rescue pup participating in this year's Puppy Bowl

Sure, the Super Bowl is coming up on Feb. 9 -- but it's not the only highly anticipated matchup taking place that day.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI returns for its 21st year Feb. 9, with 142 adorable, adoptable puppies from 80 shelters and recuses across 40 states. The dogs are placed on one of two teams -- Team Ruff or Team Fluff -- in hopes of winning the coveted "Lombarky" trophy.

Of the 142 rescue puppies, one has ties to the Chicago area, according to local animal rescue One Tail at a Time.

Boone, a Miniature Schnauzer, came to the Chicago-based animal rescue from a shelter in Texas. Boone then went into a foster home that cared for him while he got "adoption ready."

After that, Boone was adopted by a family and "spends his days romping around with other dogs and snoozing on his sofa."

"He is one lucky (and famous) little pup," OTAT said in a release.

The Puppy Bowl takes place at 12 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 9 on Animal Planet.