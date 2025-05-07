Over $6.6 million worth of fake designer watches seized at O'Hare Airport

Federal agents seized more than $6.6 million worth of fake designer watches Sunday at O’Hare Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed at a cargo examination station at O’Hare seized a package Sunday that arrived from China carrying 243 counterfeit watches.

The fake watches copied designer brands Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Breitling, Bulgari, Cartier, Omega, Panerai, Richard Mille, Tag Heuer, Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin, customs officials said.

If real, the watches would be work $6.64 million, officials said.

“The distribution of counterfeit goods defrauds U.S. consumers and has a significant adverse impact on businesses by robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the Customs and Border Protection agency’s Chicago’s field office.

“CBP is the first line of defense, and our officers intercepted this threat before these fake items were introduced into the commerce and reached consumers, which provides economic security for our nation.”

Last week, federal agents seized shipments of more than 500 fake watches worth over $9 million and counterfeit driver’s licenses that arrived from Hong Kong and China at O’Hare Airport.