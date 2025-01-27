When is the Super Bowl 2025? Date, time, location, who's playing and more

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially back in the Super Bowl, to try for an unprecedented three-peat for the big game coming up in February.

The Chiefs won another AFC championship Sunday, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29. In the NFC, the Eagles bulldozed past the upstart Washington Commanders 55-23 in the day’s early game.

As Super Bowl LIX approaches, here's what to know.

Who is playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for both teams in the rematch: Mahomes and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts are again under center. But there’s some new blood, too, including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three TDs in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs will be playing in the title game for the fifth time in six seasons and are going for their fourth championship in the same span.

The Chiefs also played -- and won 25-22 -- in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be contested at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox.

Where and how to watch Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl this year?

Rap megastar and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show. SZA, who Lamar is touring with this year, was recently announced as a special guest.

The halftime show in 2024 during Super Bowl LVII was headlined by Usher, alongside a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am. The year before that, Rihanna was the headlined the show.