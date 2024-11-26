Meals on Wheels Chicago seeks more volunteers, funding to help distribute food to seniors in need

A social service organization is calling for more volunteers and funding to better serve seniors across Chicago during the holidays.

Volunteers at the Central West Regional Center on Ogden Avenue are giving back at a Meals on Wheels Food Pantry in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood.

“This time of year, and all the time, they need help, they need food,” volunteer Billy Coaches said. “It’s good to see all the people come out.”

They distributed fresh produce, vegetables and other household essentials to Chicago seniors. Many of the recipients are struggling with the rising cost of food and living and are relying on services at the center for extra help.

“It is tough,” senior Melody Cyrus said. “It’s a blessing to be able to get something to help you out with the economy, and you don’t have to worry about something you can just take a deep breath.”

Meals on Wheels Chicago is looking to expand the pantry service to the Southwest and Southeast sides starting next April to reach even more seniors in need.

The Director of Community Impact said there’s an ongoing need for more funding and more volunteers for the outreach.

“Since we launched the Nourish Chicago Pantry, we’re able to double our impact,” Cory Morris of Meals on Wheels Chicago said. “We do offer restaurant quality produce, it does cost a lot of money so the sky is the limit on the funding, with more funding we can launch into other areas of the cities.”

The organization teamed up with Barilla to encourage people to volunteer as part of a new campaign. Morris told NBC Chicago between 25 to 40 volunteers are needed to help with the pantry once a month, along with delivery drivers.

Seniors said the services, programs, and activities at the center are crucial to help them maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

“This center is so perfect for our community,” Mary Futrell, who is on the board of the Central West Department of Aging, said. “We have fun, and we reach out to each other.”

As they prepare for Thanksgiving, they’re thankful for the volunteers, the food, the care and love they received here in this room.

“What is really wonderful about this it makes a difference in people’s lives,” Futrell said.