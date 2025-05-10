Edgewater shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

Two people are dead and one is injured after being shot in Edgewater early Saturday, police said.
The three victims — a 28-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man — were in the 6300 block of North Broadway around 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The 28-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 31-year-old man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
The 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was listed in fair condition at Evanston Hospital.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.