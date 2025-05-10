Edgewater shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

Two people are dead and one is injured after being shot in Edgewater early Saturday, police said.

The three victims — a 28-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man — were in the 6300 block of North Broadway around 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The 28-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 31-year-old man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was listed in fair condition at Evanston Hospital.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.