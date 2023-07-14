Man charged with murder after deadly shooting inside suburban Mariano's

A man has been charged in a shooting that left a 21-year-old Mariano's employee dead inside a store in Evergreen Park this week, authorities said.

Armoni Henry, 21, of Chicago, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting that unfolded in broad daylight inside the grocery store this week.

Authorities said they originally responded to a report of an active shooter around 9:12 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of West 95th Street.

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael D. Saunders said officers arrived at the store and discovered several people in the parking lot. They then went inside, but no gunshots were being fired at the time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Officers evacuated people from the front of the building and continued in.

"We believed at that time we did have a shooter inside the building," Saunders said.

Once inside, officers found a 21-year-old woman identified as Jailene Flores with multiple gunshot wounds in a back storage room, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry was identified as a "possible suspect" in the case and was taken into custody on Chicago's North Side shortly after the shooting. Saunders noted a firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Police had earlier deemed the shooting "domestic related."

Saunders said surveillance videos showed the woman walking away from a man inside the store and heading into a back room prior to the shooting.

They received reports that Flores had been involved in a previous domestic dispute while she was an Amazon employee in nearby Oak Lawn. The suspect in that case was her boyfriend and authorities found the suspect using an alert on the vehicle cited in that report, Saunders said.

Henry was expected to appear in bond court Friday.