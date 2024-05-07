Anna Nardo and her two-year-old granddaughter, Mairen were recently seen taking photos and smiling from ear to ear as they witnessed something unusually delightful in their neighborhood.

A herd of goats in an area park.

"We saw the goats, and the sign that said 'goats at work' and we thought, we got to stop for this," said Nardo. "I’ve been sending pictures to everybody in my family."

They're joined by dozens of onlookers, curious by the animals who've taken over a natural area next to a playground at Milton Park.

"Word trickled in there are actual goats at work here. Today, I’m coming to see them, and they’re quite an enjoyable sight," said David Feld, a Glencoe resident.

The Glencoe Park District brought in the goats as a natural way to clear invasive species from the park.

"We have a couple other natural areas throughout the district which use more conventional methods [like] prescribed burns, manual removal and herbicides," said Kyle Kuhs, the Director of Parks and Planning for the park district. "Part of the [district's] 'green team' is to find more sustainable practices. What’s more sustainable than bringing in a herd of goats?"

According to the EPA, some lawn chemicals have been associated with several types of cancer. When they're applied improperly, it can lead to run off into streams, harming fish and other animals and contaminating drinking water.

The park district calls their "Goats at Work" program an environmentally friendly approach to avoid using chemical herbicides and provide a sustainable solution to managing invasive vegetation.

"We did direct reach out to all the immediate neighbors, and it was overwhelmingly positive support ahead of the goat’s arrival," said Kuhs.

There are 22 goats at work in Milton Park. They're visiting from Southern Wisconsin, where Kim Hunter breeds and raises them.

"Conventional mowing tends to make this stuff thicker, grazing thins it down. Repeated grazing will thin it to the point that it dies," said Hunter.

Hunter, who's originally from Northbrook, started her business The Green Goats in 2008.

"My parents moved to Wisconsin. I got a couple of goats to take care of weeds. I thought, 'hey, maybe I could do this for a living. They’re kept like cherished pets. They have a nice, big barn with straw and hay in winter. I keep them their entire lives," she said.

Over the years, Hunter has treated some backyards in Northern Illinois, but Glencoe is the first park district.

"The goats each eat about 300 square feet per day, that’s across the ground and six feet up," said Hunter.

They eat invasive plants like buckthorn, honeysuckle, multiflora rose, Canada thistle, and poison ivy.

"Goats can detoxify things that other animals can’t eat. They have the largest liver per pound of any domestic animal. They also have a special saliva to detoxify plants," said Hunter.

To ensure the safety of the public, the goats are fenced off from public access and park staff will patrol the area regularly.

They'll be working in Milton Park through Friday.