Bridgeview man shot and killed by girlfriend's lover, both face charges: prosecutors

The girlfriend of a suburban Bridgeview man was arrested after allegedly plotting with a co-worker who she was in a relationship with to kill her boyfriend, authorities said.

Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, was charged with solicitation to commit murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend Arturo Cantu, according to a Bridgeview village spokesperson.

Cantu, 39, was shot twice at around 5 a.m. Wednesday as he left his apartment in the 7300 block of West 79th Street.

Cantu's parents were present inside a Cook County courtroom on Saturday as the man who allegedly shot and killed their son appeared at a bond hearing.

Anthony Calderon, 20, of Bedford Park, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. In court documents on Saturday, prosecutors revealed the timeline of the murder and Calderon's apparent motive, alleging he was in a relationship with Cantu's girlfriend.

Prosectuors said Cantu was placing items into his car before leaving for work when he was confronted by the suspected shooter, who was wearing a blue surgical mask. Cantu tried to defend himself with a pocket knife but was shot multiple times, authorities said.

The suspect, later identified as Calderon, was captured on surveillance video arriving and leaving the scene in his red car, authorities said.

Investigators located that vehicle the following day at a nearby McDonald's, where prosecutors said he worked with the victim's girlfriend.

Evidence led investigators to Calderon's home, where he was arrested on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said he confessed to the killing and led officers to the murder weapon.

Cantu’s family previously told NBC Chicago he was a hardworking man, a father of two who would do anything to help others. His parents left the courthouse stunned by what they heard. Prior to the hearing, all they said was that they want justice for their son.

Calderon was denied pre-trial release and is expected back in court next Tuesday. An initial hearing for Rydzewski is scheduled for Sunday morning.