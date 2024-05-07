Flooding impacts Chicago-area expressways ahead of afternoon commute

Severe thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on parts of the Chicago area, leading to flooding of some area roadways.

A flood advisory remains in effect for Cook County in Illinois and northern Lake County in northwest Indiana until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Several roadways are being impacted by flooding, including inbound Interstate 57 between 119th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Total traffic.

Interstate 80 is seeing backed up traffic near Gougar Road due to flooding in the left lane of the roadway.

There are also reports of standing water on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the inbound side between 115th Street and the Dan Ryan.

Elsewhere, flooding has closed Gougar Road in both directions between U.S. 30 and Francis Road in suburban New Lenox, according to officials.

A tornado watch remains in effect for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana until 9 p.m. Eastern time, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain could potentially fall in the late-afternoon hours, with thunderstorms continuing to fire in central Illinois. We will update this story with additional details as they become available.