1 killed in shooting inside Mariano's store in Evergreen Park, police say; arrest made

A shooting inside a Mariano's store in Evergreen Park Thursday left one person dead and another arrested in what police described as a "domestic-related" incident.

Authorities said they arrived at the store at 2559 W. 95th St. just after 9 a.m. for a report of an active shooter.

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael D. Saunders said officers arrived at the store and discovered several people in the parking lot. They then went inside, but no gunshots were being fired at the time.

Officers evacuated people from the front of the building and continued in.

"We believed at that time we did have a shooter inside the building," Saunders said.

That's when they discovered an employee, believed to be a 21-year-old woman, inside a storage area with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, whose identity has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene and no gunman was found, officials said.

Saunders said surveillance videos showed the woman walking away from a man inside the store and heading into a back room prior to the shooting.

They received reports that the victim had been involved in a previous domestic dispute while she was an Amazon employee in nearby Oak Lawn. The suspect in that case was her boyfriend and authorities put out an alert on the vehicle cited in that report, Saunders said.

Chicago police later found the vehicle on the North Side of the city and arrested a "possible suspect" armed with a firearm, Saunders said.

The village of Evergreen Park put out an alert to residents saying the shooting was believed to be a "domestic situation" and "there is no threat to the public."

"The area remains an active crime scene and we ask everyone to avoid the area," the village tweeted just before 10 a.m.

Multiple police cars could be seen outside the storefront just before 10 a.m. Thursday as authorities responded to the scene. Crowds of people could also be seen gathered outside the store.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact the Evergreen Park Police Department at (708) 422-2144.

Check back for more on this developing story.