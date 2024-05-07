Live election results: 2024 Indiana Primary

From the U.S. presidential race to the next Indiana governor, voters had plenty to consider on the state's 2024 primary election day.

As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page on the website and the app. Polls close at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, and results will begin populating in the first half-hour and be updated live as counted votes roll in.

Multiple statewide elections were on the ballot as Hoosiers voted for candidates for governor, the U.S. Senate and more.

The races are especially interesting in 2024, as incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is not seeking reelection, nor is incumbent Sen. Mike Braun.

Holcomb was prohibited from running for a third term as governor due to an Indiana law that limits the top executive to two four-year terms within a 12-year window.

Numerous Republicans are on the primary ballot to replace him, including Sen. Mike Braun, who argues that the issues Indiana is facing require more local, "hands-on" tactics.

He is opposed by former state auditor and current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, among other platforms.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill is also in the race, pledging to cut spending and to increase investment in law enforcement.

Eric Doden is running on a pro-life platform that also emphasizes zero-cost adoptions in the state, and Jamie Reitenour is running on a campaign that emphasizes reductions in spending and on red tape for small businesses.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, a former teacher and the state’s superintendent for public instruction, is running unopposed, emphasizing public education investments and a return to “bipartisan governance,” according to her website.