Longstanding suburban hot dog spot inducted into Vienna Beef Hall of Fame

A popular, decades-old suburban hot dog stand this week received one of the highest hot dog honors around: An induction into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

D&D Dogs and Finer Foods, located at 825 Noyes Street in Evanston, earned the accolade Tuesday during an induction ceremony inside the restaurant. According to a release, the shop, which started 51 years ago, has now grown "into a neighborhood cornerstone."

The stand opened by two brothers in 1973 as a "one stop shop with all the deli and grocery basics alongside a restaurant," the release said, with a menu of breakfast sandwiches, Vienna Beef Hot Dogs, burgers, homemade Italian Beef and more.

According to the release, the restaurant, not far from Northwestern University is still run by family today.

The Vienna Beef Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to honor longstanding operators that have developed into "neighborhood landmarks," the release said.

"Out of thousands of Vienna Beef customers over the years, we have recognized only 153 nationwide," the release said.

D&D Dogs and Finer Foods is now the Hall of Fame's official 154th honoree.

Other recent Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame inductees include Red Hot Ranch's 35th Street Red Hots in Chicago and Luke's of Lake Bluff.