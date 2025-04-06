Chicago man's body pulled from Wisconsin River, with another still missing

A 75-year-old Chicago man’s body was pulled from the Wisconsin River this weekend, but a 20-year-old remains missing.

According to Wisconsin Dells police, a boat capsized on the river Thursday afternoon, with one of three occupants reaching shore.

Two other occupants, including 75-year-old Luis Di Filippo of Chicago, were reported missing after the incident, and his body was pulled from the river on Friday, according to Wisconsin Dells police.

Francesco Di Filippo, 20, remains missing, and searches remain ongoing this weekend, according to authorities.

Those searches are being hampered by higher-than-normal discharge rates from the nearby Kilbourn Dam, which is discharging nearly three times its normal amount of water into the river due to rainfall and snow melt, according to authorities.

Search operations were briefly suspended Friday because of that water flow, but shoreline searches and surface searches have resumed, with underwater searches still suspended due to elevated water levels.

Boaters are being urged to wear lifejackets on the water, and to be mindful of where they are anchoring their crafts.

Wisconsin Dells police can be contacted at 608-253-1611.