Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted Into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago.

According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday.

The shop, in the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, is being recognized for it's "longtime commitment to Lake Bluff customers and community" and will receive a banner and a plaque to commemorate such a celebration.

The induction ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. at Luke's, located at 203 N. Waukegan Rd., with $1 hot dogs and other giveaways.

According to the restaurant's website, the eatery opened in 1963 and serves homemade Italian beef, Italian sausage, burgers, tacos, pizza, pasta, and of course, hot dogs. One five-star review on Luke's Yelp page reads "What a special local business! In Chicago, it seems like there is a greasy spoon on every corner (heck, Scooters is two blocks away from Luke's), but finding the good ones is tougher."

The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame was created in 2006, according to the release. Luke's will be the lucky 142nd vendor nationwide to join the other famed spots.