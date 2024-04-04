Chicago hot dog joint gets inducted into ‘Hot Dog Hall of Fame'

A Chicago hot dog joint just earned one of the highest honors a hot dog restaurant can receive: an induction into the Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

Wednesday, Red Hot Ranch's 35th Street Red Hots, at 3057 North Ashland Avenue, was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame, a press release said. The special induction ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration complete with a banner and plaque, the release added.

The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to honor longtime food operators that have developed into neighborhood landmarks, the release said.

Only 150 vendors nationwide have been inducted, the release said. Red Hot Ranch and 35th Street Hot Dogs makes 151.

"Beginning with the 35th Street Red Hots 20 years ago, nearly across from White Sox Park, this group is now at 3 locations creating notoriety while winning fans and many food accolades and awards along the way," the release said, of Red Hot Ranch.

Other recent Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame inductees include Scooby's in Downers Grove, the Bunny Hutch in Lincolnwood, Dengeo's Restaurant in Skokie, Al's Drive In in Maywood and Luke's of Lake Bluff in Lake Bluff.