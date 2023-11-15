A suburban Chicago hot dog restaurant will soon earn one of the highest honors it can receive: an induction into the Hot Dog Dall of Fame.

Scooby's Hot Dogs, in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, will be inducted into Vienna Beef's Hot Dog Hall of Fame at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a press release from Vienna Beef said. Customers are encouraged to join the ceremony, organizers said.

Scooby's, at 4319 Prince Street, has been a "neighborhood gem" since opening in 2000, according to the release. It will be the 150th inductee into the Hall of Fame, Vienna Beef said.

According to officials, the award, which is bestowed upon restaurants across the nation, was created in 2006 to "honor longtime foodservice operators that have developed into neighborhood landmarks."

Other Chicago area locations recently inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame include the Bunny Hutch in Lincolnwood, Dengeo's Restaurant in Skokie, Al's Drive In in Maywood and Luke's of Lake Bluff in Lake Bluff.