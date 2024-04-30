Just days after a carnival in suburban Lake in the Hills was halted due to disruptive crowds and reports of fights, another community has canceled a similar event set for this weekend.

According to Huntley police, the Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing carnival, scheduled to take place May 3-5, has been canceled amid unspecified “logistical and safety concerns.”

The department confirmed the news in a Facebook post, but did not provide additional details on whether specific threats caused the cancellation, nor did they connect it to other cancellations in the area.

The news follows events that occurred in Lake in the Hills over the weekend, when a carnival held by the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce was halted Saturday due to reports of fights breaking out amongst individuals attending the event.

The decision was made by police not to let the carnival resume on Sunday, with officials citing public safety concerns.

“After careful consultation with the village of Lake in the Hills and our chief of police, it has been decided that reopening the carnival would not be in the best interest of public safety,” officials with the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “This decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being of our community members and attendees.”

There was no confirmed gunfire and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.