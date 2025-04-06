Illinois State Police

Wrong-way crash snarls traffic on Elgin-O'Hare Tollway

The crash occurred on Illinois-390 near Elk Grove Village Sunday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

Multiple people were injured in a wrong-way crash on the Elgin-O’Hare Tollway early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred in suburban Elk Grove Village just after 3 a.m. on Illinois-390, a toll road that connects Illinois Route 83 and U.S. Route 20.

Initial reports indicated the crash occurred near Meacham Road when a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes collided head-on with another vehicle, police said.

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals with unspecified injuries, and there was no immediate word on the condition of those individuals.

Traffic was routed off of Illinois-390 for several hours, but lanes have now reopened, according to Total Traffic.

No further information was immediately available.

