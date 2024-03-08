Lollapalooza, Blues Festival and more: Your guide to upcoming concerts and festivals in Chicago

Looking for a concert to go to this year?

There are shows for all types of music lovers throughout the city coming up this year, from summer concerts on the shores of Lake Michigan to shows at some of the city's premier indoor venues.

From Olivia Rodrigo to New Kids on the Block, here’s a rundown of upcoming summer festivals and concerts in Chicago.

The Eagles and Steely Dan

The Eagles’ “Long Goodbye” tour will visit Chicago for one night only, with their stop slated for this evening, March 8.

Alkaline Trio

Touring in support of their new album, Alkaline Trio will visit Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on March 16.

Olivia Rodrigo

Joined by Chappell Roan, Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” will hit Chicago’s United Center on March 19 and 20.

Bad Bunny

The artist’s massive “Most Wanted Tour” will come to Chicago for three days in late March, setting up at the United Center March 28 to 30.

Tim McGraw

The “Standing Room Only” tour will hit Chicago on May 31 with McGraw and company visiting the United Center.

Chicago Blues Festival

From June 6 to 9, Millennium Park will host the Chicago Blues Festival. Admission to the event is free and sign-language interpretation will be provided.

Check out the list of headliners here.

Puerto Rican Fest

Humboldt Park will host the Puerto Rican Fest from June 6 to 9. Admission to the event is free on June 6 for Community Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with arts, carnival games and music performances all included.

The rest of the days for the festival include vendor markets, paint and sip opportunities and the People’s Parade on Division Street.

Ribfest Chicago

From June 14 to 16, the Northcenter neighborhood will host Ribfest Chicago, with at least 20 food vendors expected to serve up their best dishes.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. The festival will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 14 as well as 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 15 and June 16.

New Kids on the Block

Joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the iconic boy band will hit Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on June 15.

Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band

The “Sun Goes Down” tour will roll through Chicago on June 15 to kick off Soldier Field’s concert season, with country stars Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band hitting the stage.

Chesney's new album "Born" will hit stores in late March, according to his website. The Zac Brown Band has won three Grammys in their career, including Best Country Album for "Uncaged" in 2013.

The acts will be joined by Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, according to organizers.

Hyde Park Summerfest

Hyde Park will host Hyde Park Summerfest on June 17 and 18. DJ Ringo, Kid Clay and Terry Hunter are among the artists who will perform at the festival. Admission fees and hours have not yet been released.

Take a look at the headliners for the festival here.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Two of the most iconic names in music history are bringing their tour to Chicago the following week, as Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will play a show at Soldier Field on June 21.

Joel released a new single called “Turn the Lights Back On” on Feb. 1, marking his first new release in several years.

Nicks has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards as a solo artist. She is also hitting numerous cities along with her appearances with Joel, including a show in St. Louis in May.

The show is sold out, but tickets remain available on the secondary market.

Chicago Pride Fest

Chicago's Northalsted community will host Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day celebration in late June. Admission is free but there is a suggested $15 donation for all ages of attendees. The donation goes towards paying performers, festival workers and local non-profit companies.

The festival takes place the weekend of June 22 to June 23, which is one week prior to the annual Chicago Pride Parade.

The Rolling Stones

Touring with their new album “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones will play a pair of shows in Chicago to cap off the month of June. The Stones will perform twice at Soldier Field, with concerts slated for June 27 and June 30.

The Stones are expected to play tracks off the new album, as well as their biggest hits and some deeper cuts, according to the band.

Midsommarfest

Also in June, Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood will celebrate its Swedish roots and LGBTQ+ pride with live music, artisan markets and drag performances at Midsommarfest. Admission fees, dates and hours haven't been released.

Chicago SummerDance

In June, Grant Park will host Chicago SummerDance, a festival with music for dancers of all levels to dance to live music or attend dance classes. Admission is free. Dates and times have not been revealed.

Windy City Smokeout

From July 11 to 14, fans of country music will flock to the United Center for the Windy City Smokeout. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Chase Rice are some of the performers throughout the days of the music festival.

Admission begins at $65 per day, and tickets are on sale now.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton

Soldier Field will play host to another showcase of country music talent on July 20, when George Strait rolls into the city.

Strait has sold more than 120 million albums, with 33 certified-platinum albums, according to the RIAA. He also has hit No. 1 on the country charts for a mind-boggling 61 songs.

Joining Strait will be 10-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Fiesta Del Sol

Families will be able to experience Mexican culture at Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen from July 25 to July 28. Times and admission fees have not yet been released.

Wicker Park Fest

Also in July, the Wicker Park will host Wicker Park Fest. Dates, times and admission fees have not yet been released.

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, one of Chicago's most popular summer events, will return to Grant Park from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4. Times and admission fees can be found by signing up for their messaging services. More information, including on headliners and prices, can be found here.

Metallica

The M72 World Tour will hit Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will provide the opening acts for the first show, while Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will handle those duties the second night.

Creed

The band will bring their Summer of ’99 tour to Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Aug. 16.

P!nk

P!nk will bring her high-flying “Summer Carnival” tour to Chicago for the final show of the Soldier Field season on Aug. 24.

Her latest album “Trustfall” was released in Feb. 2023, peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. charts.

Joining P!nk will be nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, according to a press release. Crow was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Iron Maiden

The band’s “Future Past Tour” will hit Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on Oct. 24.

Madonna

The rescheduled “Celebration Tour” will visit Chicago’s United Center on Feb. 1 and 2 of 2025.