Summerfest 2024: Headlining acts announced for annual Milwaukee music festival

One of the Midwest's biggest music festivals is back in a big way this year, preparing to host over 1,000 performances on 12 stages by a wide variety of artists.

Summerfest, a music festival with performers from all genres, will run for three consecutive weekends in downtown Milwaukee. The festival will take place from noon to midnight on June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.

Here’s a list of which headliners will perform on what days.

June 20

Kane Brown will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The War And Treaty and Brittany Howard will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices for both shows begin between $70 and $90.

June 21

Mötley Crüe will headline at 7:30 p.m. with Seether and Buckcherry at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $125.

June 22

The Goo Goo Dolls will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $88.

June 27

MUNA will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $88.

June 28

Tyler Childers will headline at 7:30 p.m. with S.G. Goodman and Adeem the Artist at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $276.

REO Speedwagon will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $72.

June 29

Keith Urban will headline at 7:30 p.m. with NEEDTOBREATHE and Alana Springsteen at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $98.

July 4

AJR will headline at 7:30 p.m. with Carly Rae Jepsen and mxmtoon at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $99.

Mt. Joy will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices for the show begin at $94.

July 6

Ivan Cornejo will headline at 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Stage at BMO Pavilion.

General admission ticket prices have not yet been announced.

To see more information about the 2024 lineup, click here.