Things to do in Chicago

Chicago Blues Festival announces 2024 lineup. See the full schedule

Take a look at who is playing in Millennium Park June 6-9

By Kiersten Riedford

The Chicago Blues Festival is bringing the blues back to Millennium Park this June.

From June 6-9, blues artists will perform for free to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Blues Festival.

The festival organizers released the 2024 artist lineup, take a look at which artists will be performing.

Thursday, June 6

Ronnie Baker Brooks and Shemekia Copeland will be playing in the Ramova Theatre, located at 3520 S Halsted St.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 6 p.m. Online RSVP for the free show will begin on May 1.

Friday, June 7

Several artists will be playing on June 7 at multiple locations. All performances are free.

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:

The Juke Joint Stage will host:

Rosa’s Lounge will present:

Saturday, June 8

Multiple artists in different locations will be playing throughout the night of June 8.

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:

  • 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, and Melody Angel
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m. - Vanessa Collier
  • 7:45-9:00 p.m. - Southern Avenue

The Mississippi Juke Joint Stage will present:

Rosa’s Lounge will host:

Sunday, June 9

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:

The Mississippi Juke Joint Stage will present:

Rosa’s Lounge will host:

  • 12:30-1:45 p.m. - Nate Manos Band with Alicia “Ya Yah” Townsend
  • 2:00-3:15 p.m. - Joey J. Saye Trio
  • 3:30-4:45 p.m. - Omar Coleman Westside Soul
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Melody Angel
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m. - Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience

