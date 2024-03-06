Chicago Blues Festival announces 2024 lineup. See the full schedule

The Chicago Blues Festival is bringing the blues back to Millennium Park this June.
From June 6-9, blues artists will perform for free to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Blues Festival.
The festival organizers released the 2024 artist lineup, take a look at which artists will be performing.
Thursday, June 6
Ronnie Baker Brooks and Shemekia Copeland will be playing in the Ramova Theatre, located at 3520 S Halsted St.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 6 p.m. Online RSVP for the free show will begin on May 1.
Friday, June 7
Several artists will be playing on June 7 at multiple locations. All performances are free.
The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:
- 5:15-6:15 p.m. - Corey Harris
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. - Mr. Sipp
- 7:45-9:00 p.m. - Centennial Tribute to Jimmy Rogers featuring Kim Wilson, Jimmy D. Lane, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Bob Margolin, Sebastian Lane, Felton Crews, and Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
The Juke Joint Stage will host:
- 12-1:15 p.m. - Nora Jean Wallace
- 1:30-2:45 p.m. - Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band
- 3:00-4:15 p.m. - J’Cenae
- 4:30-5:45 p.m. - Big A & The Allstars
Rosa’s Lounge will present:
- 12:30-1:45 p.m. - Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin
- 2:00-3:15 p.m. - Ivy Ford
- 3:30-4:45 p.m. - Luke Pytel Band featuring Laretha Weathersby
- 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Sheryl Youngblood
- 6:30-7:45 p.m. - Last Call with WDCB Radio and Carlos Johnson
Saturday, June 8
Multiple artists in different locations will be playing throughout the night of June 8.
The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:
- 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, and Melody Angel
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. - Vanessa Collier
- 7:45-9:00 p.m. - Southern Avenue
The Mississippi Juke Joint Stage will present:
- 12-1:15 p.m. - Mzz Reese and Reece’s Pieces
- 1:30-2:45 p.m. - Melvin Taylor
- 3:00-4:15 p.m. - Ra’Shad The Blues Kid
- 4:30-5:45 p.m. - Dexter Allen
Rosa’s Lounge will host:
- 12:30-1:45 p.m. - Al Spears & The Hurricane Project
- 2:00-3:15 p.m. - Vino Louden
- 3:30-4:45 p.m. - Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band
- 5:00-6:15 p.m. - The Mike Wheeler Band
- 6:30-7:45 p.m. - Last Call with WDCB Radio and Ivan Singh
Sunday, June 9
The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host:
- 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Centennial Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Johnny Iguana, Roosevelt Purifoy, Rie “Miss Lee” Kanehira, Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi, Oscar Wilson, Bob Stroger, Billy Flynn and Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. - Cash Box Kings
- 7:45-9:00 p.m. - Buddy Guy
The Mississippi Juke Joint Stage will present:
- 12-1:15 p.m. - Southern Komfort Brass Band
- 1:30-2:45 p.m. - Jonathan Ellison & The RAS Blues Band
- 3:00-4:15 p.m. - Anissa Hampton
- 4:30-5:45 p.m. - Jaye Hammer
Rosa’s Lounge will host:
- 12:30-1:45 p.m. - Nate Manos Band with Alicia “Ya Yah” Townsend
- 2:00-3:15 p.m. - Joey J. Saye Trio
- 3:30-4:45 p.m. - Omar Coleman Westside Soul
- 5:00-6:15 p.m. - Melody Angel
- 6:30-7:45 p.m. - Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience