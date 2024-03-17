New Target store opens on Chicago's Northwest Side

A new Target store on the city's Northwest Side officially opened its doors to the public on St. Patrick's Day.

A spokesperson previously said the 44,000-square-foot Target, at 4728 W. Irving Park Rd., in Portage Park, will officially open for business March 17. In a statement, store director Pablo Avalos said the location will offer a "unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Chicago community."

The store also offers drive-up and order pickup, and include CVS Pharmacy, Ulta Beauty, Starbucks and Apple locations. The location is open 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the retailer's website.

The location is notably smaller than many full-size Target stores found in the Chicago suburbs, which are typically around 130,000 square feet -- roughly three times the size. However, the store is large compared to some small format stores in urban areas, such as the Wicker Park location, which is 12,800 square feet, according to Target's website.

The new Target store, taking over Six Corners' former Sears building, was originally set to open in the fall of 2023, a report from Block Club Chicago said. The redevelopment of the building is part of Chicago's "Six Corners Economic Development Master Plan" from August of 2013, which is meant to "revitalize one of Chicago's oldest and most important neighborhood shopping districts," the city said.

According to a spokesperson, the Portage Park store will be the retailer's 88th location in the greater Chicago area. Chicago. It opened its first Chicago-area store in 1993, the spokesperson said.

"We're always exploring locations for new stores. But how do we decide where to open a new Target next? We look at a number of factors, like how we can best meet a community’s needs, site constraints, other area Target stores and more," the site said.

Earlier this month, Target announced a new, limited-time clothing and furniture line with iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg. Target also recently announced improvements and new products to its longstanding "up&up" line, and a new paid membership program called Target Circle 360.