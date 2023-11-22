Chicago Restaurants

Popular Chicago burger joint to be featured on episode of ‘America's Best Restaurants'

Kuma's Corner has four locations in the Chicago area and one in Indianapolis

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Chicago restaurant that frequently lands on top burger lists will soon be featured on the YouTube and social media show "America's Best Restaurants."

December 6, the show will pay a visit to heavy-metal themed burger joint Kuma's Corner, a release said Friday. According to the release, the show, which will include an on-air interview with owner Ron Cain, will air exclusively on the show's social media channels at a later date.

"The restaurant has a heavy metal rock group theme, with burgers named after bands that have collaborated on their namesake sandwiches, similarly themed artwork and photos on the walls, and a headbanging soundtrack playing in the background," the release said.

Cain's personal favorite burger, the release added, is the Led Zeppelin, which includes a patty topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, pulled pork and pickles.

“We have fun; we have attitude,” Cain said in the release. "We're pretty much an icon in Chicago. Good times, community driven, and quality food.”

The restaurant has four locations in the Chicago area and one in Indianapolis. The restaurant's original location in Avondale began as a fine dining restaurant, the release added.

In 2022, Guy Fieri of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" fame declared Kuma's Corner his favorite restaurant in Illinois.

