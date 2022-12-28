A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the show, one stands as Fieri's favorite, at least in Illinois.

Multi-platform publication Mashed browsed through thousands of Fieri's top food destinations and rounded up the best 50, naming one for each state.

Fieri's favorite restaurant in Illinois is Kuma's Corner, a gourmet burger bar themed after heavy metal bands, according to the publication.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The joint stuffs its menu with 16 different burgers along with a rotating burger of the month. The Black Sabbath burger, which is seasoned with blackening spice and loaded with chili, red onions and pepper jack, reportedly picked up praise from Fieri, who said it's "up there in the top five burgers on Triple-D."

Mashed also noted the eatery is known for its Ghost Burger, a bite topped with braised goat shoulder, ghost pepper aioli, aged white cheddar, red wine reduction and a Communion wafer. While the dish is no longer a menu mainstay, it does return to the rotation "every now and then," the publication said.

Kuma's Corner originally opened its doors in 2005 at 2900 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. Since then, the publication said the restaurant has "exploded in popularity for its hardcore sandwich creations," propping up more locations across the area, including in the West Loop, Schaumburg and Indianapolis.

On top of Kuma's Corner, Fieri has visited more than 30 restaurants in Illinois.

The complete list of Fieri’s favorite destinations in all 50 states can be found here.