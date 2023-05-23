Chicagoans are no strangers to good burgers, but it turns out a number of burgers have made Yelp's list of Top 100 Burgers in the U.S., including some unexpected selections.

The review website released its newest ranking ahead of the Memorial Day holiday and "the official start of burger 'search season,'" with three Chicago spots and five Illinois locations making the cut.

The highest-ranking eatery to make the list is Kuma's Corner, a city staple dishing out burgers with a side of heavy metal music. The restaurant came in at no. 9 on the U.S. list.

Also making the top 100 from Chicago were The Chicago Diner, a vegan eatery in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, which ranked at no. 59 and Can't Believe it's Not Meat at no. 86.

A number of vegan options were named on the list, with Yelp noting that the ranking includes "choices for every burger type and taste, from fast-food faves and juicy diner classics to outrageous stack-ups at the latest pop-up joints—and a host of international mashups, too."

Vegan Cafe in Lockport came in at no.62, Tracks in Cary ranked at no. 67, Geneva Ale House in Geneva was listed at no. 81 and Rockford's Baker Street Burgers rounded out the Illinois locations at no. 87.