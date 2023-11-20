6 Chicago spots named among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants

If you're looking for a new dining experience and don't want to go too far, you're in luck.

Some of the country's top restaurants, according to one ratings website, are in Chicago.

OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants in America list for 2023, and a number of Chicago-area establishments have made the cut. The list was determined using an analysis of diner reviews, the percentage of five-star reviews, the number of alerts set and the percentage of reservations made in advance.

While Illinois' six spots rank high on the number of locations for one state, California took the lead at 14. Illinois wasn't the only Midwest state to make the list, however.

Here's a look at the Midwest locations:

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio

The remainder of the list can be found below:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Massachusetts

The Ocean House Restaurant – Dennis Port

Maine

North Carolina

Steak 48 – Charlotte

New Jersey

New Mexico

Geronimo – Santa Fe

Sazon – Santa Fe

Nevada

New York

Bad Roman – New York

Oregon

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan

Rhode Island

Chanterelle – Newport

South Carolina

The Bluffton Room – Bluffton

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

OpenTable's survey also revealed a number of shifts in diner behaviors and cravings. Among them were that people showed renewed interest in dining on special occasions, an increase in solo dining and interest in both cocktails and mocktails. Additionally, West African, African and Lebanese cuisines were among the top trending, and menu items with East Asian ties were increasingly talked about by diners.