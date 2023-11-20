6 Chicago spots named among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants

If you're looking for a new dining experience and don't want to go too far, you're in luck.
Some of the country's top restaurants, according to one ratings website, are in Chicago.
OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants in America list for 2023, and a number of Chicago-area establishments have made the cut. The list was determined using an analysis of diner reviews, the percentage of five-star reviews, the number of alerts set and the percentage of reservations made in advance.
While Illinois' six spots rank high on the number of locations for one state, California took the lead at 14. Illinois wasn't the only Midwest state to make the list, however.
Here's a look at the Midwest locations:
Illinois
- Aba – Chicago
- Alla Vita – Chicago
- Girl & the Goat – Chicago
- Maple & Ash – Chicago
- North Pond – Chicago
- Rose Mary – Chicago
Indiana
- 9th Street Bistro – Noblesville
- Our Table | American Bistro – Bargersville
Ohio
- BOCA – Cincinnati
- Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse – Cincinnati
- Nolia Kitchen – Cincinnati
- Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati
- Sotto – Cincinnati
The remainder of the list can be found below:
Alaska
- Whisky & Ramen – Anchorage
Arizona
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale
- Mariposa – Sedona
- Ocean 44 – Scottsdale
California
- Animo – Sonoma
- Bavel – Los Angeles
- Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove – Newport Coast
- Bestia – Los Angeles
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco
- Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles
- Pizzeria Bianco – Los Angeles
- Providence – Los Angeles
- Saffy’s – Los Angeles
- The Dock – Newport Beach
- The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford
- Youngblood – San Diego
Connecticut
- Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam
District of Columbia
- Caruso’s Grocery – Washington
- Filomena Ristorante – Washington
Florida
- Bern’s Steak House – Tampa
- Buccan – Palm Beach
- Latitudes Key West on Sunset Key – Key West
- Lilac – Tampa
- Llama Restaurant – St. Augustine
- Savour – Tallahassee
- Stubborn Seed – Miami Beach
Georgia
- Elizabeth on 37th – Savannah
- La Grotta – Atlanta
- Marcel – Atlanta
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah
Hawaii
- Duke’s Beach House Maui – Lahaina
- La Mer at Halekulani – Honolulu
- Tidepools Grand Hyatt Kauai – Poipu
Louisiana
- GW Fins – New Orleans
- St Francisville Inn & Restaurant – Saint Francisville
Massachusetts
- Bar Vlaha – Brookline
- Krasi – Boston
- Mooncusser – Boston
- Pammy’s – Cambridge
- The Ocean House Restaurant – Dennis Port
Maine
- Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport
- Fore Street – Portland
- Franny’s Bistro – Camden
North Carolina
- Steak 48 – Charlotte
New Jersey
- Cafe Loren – Avalon
- Peter Shields Inn – Cape May
- Stella Restaurant – Ventnor
- The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River
- Washington Inn – Cape May
New Mexico
Nevada
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas
- Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas
- Hell’s Kitchen Caesars Palace – Las Vegas
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas
- Partage – Las Vegas
- Restaurant Guy Savoy Caesars Palace – Las Vegas
New York
- Bad Roman – New York
- Del Vino Vineyards – Northport
- Lucia’s on the Lake – Hamburg
- River Cafe – Brooklyn
- Sushi on Me – Jackson Heights
- The Farm Italy Restaurant + Bar – Huntington
Oregon
- Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg
Pennsylvania
- Altius – Pittsburgh
- Gi-Jin – Pittsburgh
- Jean-Georges Philadelphia Tasting Menu – Philadelphia
- Zoubi – New Hope
Puerto Rico
- Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan
Rhode Island
- Chanterelle – Newport
South Carolina
- The Bluffton Room – Bluffton
Tennessee
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis
- Noko – Nashville
Texas
- Clark’s Oyster Bar – Austin
- J Carver’s – Austin
- Jeffrey’s Restaurant – Austin
- Red Ash Italia – Austin
- Uchi Austin – Austin
Virginia
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls
- L’Opossum – Richmond
Washington
- Cafe Juanita – Kirkland
- Spinasse – Seattle
- Sushi Kashiba – Seattle
- The Pink Door – Seattle
OpenTable's survey also revealed a number of shifts in diner behaviors and cravings. Among them were that people showed renewed interest in dining on special occasions, an increase in solo dining and interest in both cocktails and mocktails. Additionally, West African, African and Lebanese cuisines were among the top trending, and menu items with East Asian ties were increasingly talked about by diners.