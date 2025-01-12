Kohl's, Macy's, Party City and more: A look at retailers closing stores so far in 2025

A number of prominent retailers have announced nationwide closures in recent months, with the reasons varying from underperformance to bankruptcy filings and changing consumer habits.

Kohl's became the latest to join the list on Thursday, when it announced more than two dozen locations would be shuttered in April. Twenty-seven underperforming stores, including locations in Plainfield and West Dundee, of the company's 1,150-plus locations are affected.

Macy's announced another round of store closings on Friday as part of its shift to a "Bold New Chapter" strategy that includes a greater focus on luxury brands and smaller footprint stores. More than 60 "underproductive" stores across the country will close, including at Springfield's White Oaks Mall.

The once-bustling retailer's strategy also includes closing approximately 150 "underproductive stores," while also upgrading as many as 350.

As of Saturday evening, it wasn't clear when the closures would take place.

Party City, a popular party and balloon supplies store, is closing hundreds of stores as it goes out of business.

CNN reported last month Party City CEO Barry Litwin told corporate employees during a meeting Friday that the company is "winding down" operations, adding that their last day of employment would be Dec. 20, 2024.

As of Saturday, sales on each store's entire inventory were underway ahead of store closures.

In 2023, the New Jersey-based party supply chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company had planned to close 22 stores as a result.

At the time, the company said its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.

According to Party City's website, there are 32 stores currently operating in Illinois, 25 of which are located in the Chicago area.

The discount chain Big Lots, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September and announced its intention to close its remaining stores, reached a deal in December to keep hundreds of its stores and distribution centers open.

Big Lots said Dec. 28 it will be sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, a firm that specializes in distressed companies. Gordon Brothers will then transfer Big Lots’ stores, distribution centers and other assets to other retailers.

Variety Wholesalers Inc., which owns more than 400 discount stores in the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, plans to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and operate them under the Big Lots brand. Variety Wholesalers will also acquire up to two distribution centers.

The arts and crafts retailer Joann is shuttering at least eight stores across the country, although none are in Illinois.

Joann confirmed the closings of six locations to the publication Retail Dive.

Those locations “are being closed as part of routine store location evaluation and optimization,” Joann’s director of corporate communications, diversity and inclusion, Amanda Hayes, said in an email to Retail Dive. “We also opened new and remodeled locations in recent months, including new stores in Great Falls, MT and Maplewood, MN.”

Additional closings were reported by local newspapers and television stations.